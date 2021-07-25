ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of ResMed worth $45,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in ResMed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $259.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $260.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

