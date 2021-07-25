Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

