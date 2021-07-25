Reviewing IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IPG Photonics and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 0 3 5 0 2.63 Rambus 0 1 4 0 2.80

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $224.78, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Rambus has a consensus target price of $22.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Rambus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 14.75% 9.69% 8.57% Rambus -15.35% 3.87% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IPG Photonics and Rambus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 9.61 $159.57 million $3.81 56.55 Rambus $242.75 million 10.71 -$40.47 million $1.03 22.44

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Rambus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.