Reviewing Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nuvve and Pioneer Power Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvve 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nuvve presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.60%. Given Nuvve’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nuvve is more favorable than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvve and Pioneer Power Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve N/A -35.64% -10.54% Pioneer Power Solutions 1.59% 2.04% 1.27%

Risk & Volatility

Nuvve has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Nuvve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.4% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvve and Pioneer Power Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve N/A N/A -$1.04 million N/A N/A Pioneer Power Solutions $19.49 million 1.80 -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Nuvve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Power Solutions.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid. It serves public organizations, businesses, and homes by reducing the cost of electric infrastructure and reducing CO2 emissions through its programs of workplace vehicle charging and campus fleet vehicle charging, commercial delivery fleet charging, and multi-unit dwelling car sharing and charging. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers effectively and efficiently manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications. The Critical Power Solutions segment performs service on its customer’s power generation equipment and also provides customers with new and used power generation equipment intended to ensure smooth, uninterrupted power to operations during times of emergency. The company was founded on September 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

