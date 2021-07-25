Reviewing Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Retail Value alerts:

This table compares Retail Value and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $169.81 million 3.06 -$93.55 million ($4.72) -5.22 AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -48.03% -12.10% -6.04% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Value and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 2 0 3.00 AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.93, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Retail Value.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Retail Value pays out -24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Retail Value on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.