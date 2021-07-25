Reviewing Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics N/A 234.15% 103.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Manhattan Scientifics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $50,000.00 293.06 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Manhattan Scientifics has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.11%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Manhattan Scientifics beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.