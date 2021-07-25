Reviewing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Silicon Laboratories and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45 JinkoSolar 1 3 2 0 2.17

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $167.10, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential downside of 38.77%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.35 $12.53 million $1.94 75.08 JinkoSolar $5.38 billion N/A $35.31 million $3.28 17.30

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 2.57% 8.14% 4.98% JinkoSolar 0.43% 2.98% 0.76%

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had an integrated annual capacity of 22 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 11 GW for solar cells; and 31 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

