Rewardiqa (REW) Market Cap Reaches $23,113.82

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market capitalization of $23,113.82 and approximately $20.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00271507 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

