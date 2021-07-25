Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE:RBA opened at C$76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$58.65 and a 1-year high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

