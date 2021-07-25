Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Rogers worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $194.36 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

