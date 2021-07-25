Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 359.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research note on Friday.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.