Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.36.

RCI.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 900,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,105. The company has a market cap of C$25.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.68 and a twelve month high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

