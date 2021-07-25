Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Trimmed by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of Roku worth $52,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,775 shares of company stock valued at $131,243,151 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $473.65 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.21 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

