ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $1.41 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00275186 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,514,064,776 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.