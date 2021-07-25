Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

ROP stock opened at $496.63 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

