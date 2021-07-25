Rotten Achieves Market Cap of $262,921.84 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $262,921.84 and $11,539.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rotten Coin Profile

ROT is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 92,709,695 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

