Router Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.70 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00011029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00122518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00141544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,169.92 or 1.00127844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.73 or 0.00872444 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,233,341 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

