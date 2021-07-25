Royal Bank of Canada Buys 18,086 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.63.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,876 shares of company stock valued at $29,530,110 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $316.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.83. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $204.17 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

