Royal Bank of Canada Buys 25,956 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of Radian Group worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,695 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Radian Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,275,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,817,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.