Royal Bank of Canada Buys 6,146 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of Cabot worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cabot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cabot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT opened at $53.53 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

