Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,474 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.95% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $77.84 and a 12 month high of $122.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.57.

