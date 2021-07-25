Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,554 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.83% of Addus HomeCare worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

ADUS opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.08. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

