Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Discovery worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

