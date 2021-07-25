Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Helen of Troy worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $120,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE opened at $225.03 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.92. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.