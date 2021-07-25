Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,115 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.45% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

NXTG stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46.

