Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

