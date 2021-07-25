Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 121.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.92% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOO. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

VIOO opened at $198.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.82. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $123.16 and a 12 month high of $213.67.

