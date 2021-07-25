Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 4,850.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,324 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of Chimera Investment worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after buying an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 52.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214,944 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

