Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Graco worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.27. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.