Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.86 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,155,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,406,000 after buying an additional 608,834 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,508,000.

Shares of ACWX opened at $56.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.69.

