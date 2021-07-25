Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.26 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,486,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.41% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAX stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

