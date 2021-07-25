Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.33 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 93,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Sunrun worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $210,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,947 shares in the company, valued at $61,981,708.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.