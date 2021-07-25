Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.36 Million Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,368 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of AdaptHealth worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

