Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.91 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 160.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,662 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.82% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 128,915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 126,408 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.