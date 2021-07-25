Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.09 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 187.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,691 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $15,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.44.

