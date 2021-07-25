Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.20 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,187 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Medical Properties Trust worth $15,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.