Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 41,978.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Atkore worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $32,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409,619 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Atkore by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $12,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

