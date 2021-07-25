Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.64% of Strategic Education worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.