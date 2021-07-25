Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.61% of Cinemark worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

