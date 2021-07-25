Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,324 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $15,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.78.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.