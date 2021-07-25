Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Trex worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $99.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.32 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

