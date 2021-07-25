Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Repligen worth $15,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 25.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $131.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

