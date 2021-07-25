Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.59% of Callaway Golf worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 20.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 901,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

