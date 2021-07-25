Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Bunge worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 205,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,519,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

