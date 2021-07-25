Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.79% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $15,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $30.95 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.