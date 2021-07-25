Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.10% of MGP Ingredients worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $248,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock worth $990,215. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

