Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,974 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $13,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

