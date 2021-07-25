Royal Bank of Canada Sells 135,901 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.80% of PROS worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after buying an additional 61,616 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,934,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 22.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,418,000 after buying an additional 397,223 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 17.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after buying an additional 210,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,028,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,729,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

PROS stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.69. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

