Royal Bank of Canada Sells 17,536 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of PriceSmart worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PriceSmart by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $1,093,615.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,108.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,273 shares of company stock worth $11,146,376. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

