Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,168 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of South State worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in South State during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in South State by 92.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

